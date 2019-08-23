GENESEO — Braveheart Children’s Advocacy Center in Cambridge is busier this year, and the Geneseo Fareway Grocery wants to help fund its efforts.
Braveheart provides therapy for child survivors of abuse in five area counties: Henry, Marshall, Putnam, Stark and Bureau. Last year nearly 70% of the sexual abuse cases seen or reported came out of Henry County, according to Jackie Diediker, executive director of Braveheart.
Fareway will help Braveheart help children by offering “Roundup at the Register” from Monday, Aug. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 7. Shoppers will be asked if they would like to round up the total cost of their groceries to the nearest dollar. The extra change will benefit Braveheart.
Taylor Hager, multidisciplinary team coordinator at Braveheart, said in the past few months the center had seen an increase in forensic interviews, which are conducted with children who have reportedly been abused.
“When the number of interviews increase, our costs increase,” Hager said. “Last year at this time was not as busy as we have been in the last two months with forensic interviews.”
Diediker said staffers were continually looking for more means to raise money for the center “so we can continue to provide our current services.”
"The name Braveheart represents the courage it takes for children to tell, the dedication of our team, the innocence at the heart of every child and the heart of the community to speak up in partnership with us,” Diediker said.
“We want to help create an awareness of the tragedy of child abuse,” she said.
Contributions to Braveheart can be made by mailing checks, payable to Braveheart, to 292 South East Road, Suite A, Cambridge, IL 61238, or by clicking the donate button at the CAC website, braveheartcac.org. More information is available by calling Braveheart at 309-937-5663.