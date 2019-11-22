GENESEO — Operation Christmas Child 2019 is a success.
Shelly Emerick, a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a community coordinator of the Operation Christmas Child outreach, said this year participants exceeded the goal of filling 950 shoeboxes at Grace Church.
A “packing party” to fill shoeboxes was held Sunday, Nov. 17, at the church.
Each shoebox contains small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. “We cannot include anything glass, liquid, camouflage or war-related, or any type of food,” Emerick said.
Operation Christmas Child is an outreach of Samaritan Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. The nonprofit organization specializes in meeting the critical needs of victims of war, poverty, disease and natural disaster in order to demonstrate God’s love and share the Gospel.
You have free articles remaining.
The shoeboxes will be taken to Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, which has served as the shoebox drop-off location for the past 10 years.
There, the shoeboxes are packed in large cartons and then transported to Coram Deo Bible Church in Davenport. From there, they are taken by semitractor-trailer to Denver to the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center.
The shoeboxes are checked in and then distributed in the United States and throughout the world.
Emerick said many times people donated shoeboxes filled with items but not the $9 that covers shipping costs. Anyone who would like to donate to the shipping costs for the shoeboxes is asked to contact Emerick at 309-945-3700.