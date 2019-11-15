GENESEO — For the past 26 years, members at First Lutheran Church in Geneseo have hosted a Jul Gott event during the Christmas holidays.
Last year, two new features were added to the annual event — a community-wide gingerbread house contest and a cooking demonstration by “Spirited Chef” Stephanie Godke of Kewanee.
This year, church members are introducing “Build Your Own Gingerbread House Day” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the church, 114 East Main St. The entire Jul Gott event is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Those interested in making a gingerbread house are asked to bring their kits and supplies, either homemade or commercial, and their tools to the “building day.”
The completed houses will be on display at Jul Gott, on Dec. 7. The event also features homemade cookies and bread, and silent-auction items from 9 a.m. to noon.
Linda Storm, Jul Gott co-chairman with Diane Converse, said the silent auction items included a “buy-it-now” feature that would allow anyone interested in purchasing an item to offer the suggested bid the morning of Dec. 7 and the item is theirs. She said numerous items had been donated for the silent auction.
Last year, church member Diane Converse came up with the idea for the Gingerbread House Contest, which is open to all area residents.
It was so well received the Jul Gott committee added a specific time for getting together to build gingerbread houses on Nov. 24.
Anyone who does not attend the building day is welcome to create a gingerbread house on their own time.
All entries must be completely edible, and the main structure of the gingerbread house must be constructed of gingerbread.
You have free articles remaining.
“This can be a purchased kit,” Converse said.
The platform of the house must be no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.
Entries will be divided into three categories for judging. They are:
- Children 12 and younger.
- Teens 13-17.
- Adults, family or team.
Entries must be left at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Entry forms are available at the church. Additional information is available by contacting Converse at 309-269-6031 or by email at bconverse@mchsi.com.
Chef Stephanie Godke, author of “Recipes from Cody Road,” will present a cooking demonstration featuring “Easy and Elegant Entertaining Ideas,” from 10 to 11 a.m.
Converse said the new features were added to Jul Gott in an effort to provide additional support for the missions that receive proceeds from the annual event — Geneseo Backpack Blessings, Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry and World Hunger.
For more information, call the church at 309-944-3196.
The Jul Gott event began 27 years ago when church members Gladys Swanson and Gladys Hulting came up with the idea to have a Swedish cookie/bake sale. The addition of the silent auction was introduced by church member Gary Daniels in 1996.
Storm said: “I think of my mother, Merle Swanson, as an original ‘church basement lady’ because she was always at church helping with something in the kitchen. Now I find myself as involved as well, maybe not as much as she was, but still trying to help in some way.”