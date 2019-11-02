MOLINE – An upcoming dinner at Christ Anglican Church in Moline will feature good food and good music.
Violinist Maggie O’Lear will be the featured entertainment at the church’s annual Pork Chop & Focus on Young Musicians dinner. It begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Christ Anglican Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline.
The meal will include pork chops, potatoes, green beans, rolls and a finale of desserts. Coffee, tea, and water are provided and guests can bring their own alcoholic beverages.
Cost is $12.50 for adults, $6 for children under 12, and free for those two and younger. Carryout orders are available for pickup at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited and advance tickets can be purchased from church members and by calling 309-762-6022.
Proceeds from the event benefit the church’s youth group; Sunday school; summer camp; and kitchen.
Canon Ed den Blaauwen, a priest at Christ Anglican Church, said, “We are happy to feature local, young talented musicians at our annual dinner. We want to encourage these budding artists, and at the same time our guests enjoy delightful music and delicious food.”
You have free articles remaining.
The violinist, an eighth-grader who is home-schooled, is the daughter of Kelly and Jennifer O’Lear. The family moved to Davenport this summer from Stuttgart, Germany. Maggie's father is an Army chaplain, stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal.
O'Lear has been playing the violin for five years.
“I thought it would be cool to play the violin and one day when my mother picked me up from school she told me I had a practice that night. We were living in North Carolina at that time and I was in third grade. I was in youth symphony in North Carolina and I did not enjoy that, I definitely prefer private lessons, but as I have gotten older and more experienced, I am looking forward to enrolling in a youth symphony group in this area. I would really like to have a career in music,” said Maggie.
Her two older brothers, Nathaneal, and Elijah both play guitar, and she said, “I really want to focus on the violin for now, but I do hope to sometime start guitar lessons too.”
She said she will play “a variety” at the upcoming dinner at Christ Church, “some hymns, some minuets and other selections from my music books.”