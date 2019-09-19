CAMBRIDGE — An upcoming benefit for “New Life for Women – The Farm” is planned in hopes of raising funds, as well as awareness, about the ministry.
New Life for Women is a Christian discipleship program that rescues women from homelessness, addictions, human trafficking, prostitution, domestic, violence and other out of control lifestyles. It is one of several ministry programs under the Chicago Dream Center, a non-profit 501c3.
The Farm, a residential outreach of New Life for Women, is located in rural Cambridge and currently can house 10 women at a time.
Jackie Green and her husband, the Rev. Gary Green, serve as directors and pastors at The Farm.
Green said the “Field of Dreams” gala is planned to raise awareness of the ministry as well as kick-off fundraising to build an additional dorm to house 10 more ladies.
The dinner event is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, 914 North Chicago St., Geneseo. The dinner menu features beef tenderloin or tenderized chicken breast, wild rice with mushroom sauce, asparagus with butter and garlic, dessert and beverage.
Tickets are $50 per person and those planning to attend must have their ticket with them for admittance to the event, which is for adults only. Tickets are available by calling Rev. Green at 309-337-8202.
The program will include testimony by Cellia Rodriguez, the residential aide at The Farm.
Her story begins at her birth when she was left at a hospital in Chicago by her biological mother.
“I was born addicted to heroin because my mother was an addict,” she said. “I was left at the hospital, adopted, and then I began using drugs at the age of 12.”
She will share the struggles she encountered and the ultimate victory she encountered in turning her life around.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Rico Altiery, a staff member at the New Life Church in Chicago. His parents, the Rev. Altiery Sr. and the Rev. Alice Altiery, served as directors at The Farm from 2005-2014.
The night also will feature live music and a silent auction, and any individual or business interested in donating an auction item is asked to contact Rev. Green at 309-337-8202.
Jackie Green said, “What makes us different is that we promote a faith-based family environment. We operate solely on donations as God supplies our every need. We currently can house 10 women at a time and the women make a one-year commitment to our program.”
“While they are with us, we teach the Word of God and many life skills. On our farm, they learn to care for the animals, our garden as well as for each other as sisters in Christ.”
Green said, “The ladies attend various churches in the area and share their testimonies. When asked, we even have a choir that performs musical numbers.”
“Right now we have a waiting list and by the time we have a bed open, some of the ladies who have contacted us have moved on to other programs that are not successful,” she said. “We are hoping to have an additional dorm up by this time next year.”
She said the hotline number for New Life for Women averages four to five calls each week, and Green added, “It fluctuates with different seasons, but these ladies call because they want to be part of our program.”