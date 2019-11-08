ROCK ISLAND — “Kids’ Next Chapter Club” is a new ministry offered by First Baptist Church in Rock Island.
According to the Rev. Janet L. Waychoff, church pastor, the “ministry outreach/in reach is offered at the church by the church, but is for the entire community of young people.”
The new club, for kindergarten through 10th-graders, runs from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the church, 3020 30th St., Rock Island. Parents or guardians will be asked to complete forms to register the child or children at the Nov. 12 session. Free T-shirts with the name of the club will be given to the children.
“Parents or guardians are welcome to stay for the entire session or they can drop their children off and pick them up at dismissal time,” Waychoff said.
The new club will continue on Tuesday nights through May 2020 and then break for the summer and resume meeting in September 2020.
The “Kids’ Next Chapter Club” will be led by Waychoff and church volunteers.
“Our goal is to provide a safe place for children within our church and for all children in the community to gather and have fun as they meet other children and make new friends, play games, learn about the Bible, sing songs, interact with drama skits and puppets and have snacks,” Waychoff said.
The scripture verse for the new ministry at First Baptist is Jeremiah 29:11, which reads, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
“Our leaders chose this verse as our children and our leaders and we as a church move into the next chapter of people’s lives," Waychoff said. "I trust the next chapter because I know the author.”
During her ministry at the Rock Island church, Waychoff said there has always been an emphasis of reaching out and supporting children through carnivals and other activities at the church.
”We welcome all children in the area, and our activities are not limited to the young people who attend First Baptist Church,” she said.