Aledo church to host Thanksgiving meal
ALEDO — First Baptist Church Aledo is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal, and the community is invited.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Mercer County Senior Citizens Center, 137 W. Main St., Aledo.
“It's our mission to make sure that no one goes without during this wonderful holiday," the Rev. Seth Bowker said. "We are blessed by many donors to make sure that we all can give thanks and share the blessing. Aledo community, please give us the honor of serving you a warm meal.”
Delivery in Aledo's city limits is also available for those who are unable to leave their homes. Those who wish to attend or need delivery should RSVP by Sunday, Nov. 24, by calling First Baptist Church at 309-582-7812.