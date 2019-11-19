First Baptist Church Aledo is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal and the community is invited.
The meal will be held at the Mercer County Senior Citizens Center, 137 W. Main St., Aledo on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. – noon.
“It's our mission to make sure that no one goes without during this wonderful holiday. We are blessed by many donors to make sure that we all can give thanks and share the blessing. Aledo community, please give us the honor of serving you a warm meal,” said Pastor Seth Bowker.
Delivery in Aledo's city limits is also available for those who are unable to leave their homes. Those who wish to attend or need delivery RSVP by Nov. 24 by calling First Baptist Church at 309-582-7812.