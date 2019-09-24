Scott Walker is the only governor to survive a recall election and was once considered a Republican presidential hopeful.
But the former Governor of Wisconsin isn't spending Saturday in Davenport to talk about politics — he's here for Saturday's 25th Annual Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast.
"I will talk about my own testimony and how God helps me through times of challenges and can do the same for others," Walker said in an e-mail Tuesday morning.
David Pautsch, who founded the prayer breakfasts, echoed Walker's message.
"Scott Walker is here to share his story of coming to know the Lord Jesus Christ," said Pautsch, executive director of Thy Kingdom Come Ministries. "He wants to share in the Lord's blessings and help people understand his purpose and power in their lives."
The breakfast begins at 8 a.m., the two-hour program will start at 9 a.m. at RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Pautsch said "too many people try to make everything political" though he has espoused a number of political views through social media. Roughly a decade ago he claimed President Barack Obama is a Muslim who should face the gallows, and called the White House "demon infested."
"I have to stress this is not a political event and there is no need to inject politics or anything inflammatory into this," Pautsch said. "There are people out there who just want to make everything about politics.
"I'm not here to put people down. I'm here to try and lift people up. And that's what our breakfast is about. I love everyone. I may not agree with everyone, but I love everyone. I didn't agree with President Obama, but I love President Obama."
Pautsch also recently offered social media support of Congressman Steve King of Iowa, after King told The New York Times: "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization - how did that language become offensive?"
"I thought it was an important question to ask — why are those offensive words?" Pautsch said. "I'm talking about the original ideas — of culture, Western culture."
Pautsch said he is not a white nationalist or white supremacist.
"This is not about skin color, not about politics," Pautsch said. "This is a matter of who has embraced Jesus Christ.
"It is a simple fact that the cultures that have embraced Christ have flourished — and those that haven't are stuck in a degraded state. We are talking about a huge cultural development issue. The cultures that embrace Jesus Christ are the ones that last and are successful. Just read history. And it's a biblically established fact of history."
When asked if he shared Pautsch's belief in Christian superiority, Walker returned to the message he plans to deliver Saturday.
"My focus at the prayer breakfast will be on how all of us are welcome at the table of God," Walker said. "I am a sinner as is everyone else on earth.
"It is by God's grace that we are saved — all we have to do is ask."
Pautsch declined to say how much Walker will be paid, but noted " ... the governor came here for substantially less than his normal fee." He added he thought Walker was paid "about 25 percent of his normal fee."
Earlier this year Walker joined Worldwide Speakers Group, which coordinates speaking engagements for a wide array of former public figures.
On the site, it says Walker speaks on topics such as leadership, current political insights, crisis management, and the power of faith. Depending on the group or location, his fee ranges from $15,000 to $25,000.
Walker said he has spoken "at a number of events" about his faith. He noted he quotes a Bible verse every morning on Facebook and Twitter.
Walker was a two-term governor before losing to Tony Evers in the 2018 election.