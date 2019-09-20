PORT BYRON – The 2019 “Charity Cruise-In” at Countryside Christian Church in Port Byron will benefit International Disaster Emergency Service.
The eighth annual “Cruise-In” family event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the church, 3817 230th Street North, Port Byron. For more information and directions, call the church at 309-523-2834.
Kathy Kohrt, who serves on the church evangelism committee, said, “We are a small congregation and we want people to join us for this day of family fun.”
Kohrt said “Anything on wheels is welcome. Whether you’re into hot rods, or muscle cars or anything in-between, come hang out with us for a great time.”
There is no entry fee and the first 50 entries will receive a dash plaque commemorating the Cruise-In. Prizes will be awarded to the oldest vehicle and the oldest participant.
There will be a live auction at 1 p.m. for a 2003 Ford Escort donated by Weber Auto Group in Silvis and all proceeds from the auction will benefit IDES.
The day includes games for children and free food, including walking tacos and nachos.
Members of the Hillsdale Fire Department and one of the department's trucks will be at the Cruise-In. Fire hats and coloring books will be distributed to all children in attendance.
Music will be provided by disc jockey “Slick Willy.”
Donations will be accepted at the Cruise-In to benefit International Disaster Emergency Services (IDEA).
Kohrt said Countryside Church supports the International Disaster Emergency Service organization year-round, and she added, “It is an international organization that provides five areas of services – evangelism, disaster response, hunger relief, community development, and medical care.”