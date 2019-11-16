ATKINSON — Jeff Roman wants to help people connect with God, and he is doing so through the Country Community Church.
The “church” is not a building, Roman said, “and services are held at different locations about every three months."
The next service will take place Friday, Nov. 22, in the gym at the former Atkinson Grade School, 107 South State St., with food and fellowship from 6 to 7 p.m. and service and song beginning at 7 p.m.
“We supply the food,” he said, explaining that many people have stepped up to donate for the meal.
”Everyone is welcome, and we are having turkey and noodles on Nov. 22.”
Roman offers the beginning and concluding messages at the services and often lay people speak.
“Sometimes, someone gives a testimony,” he said. “And we had a young man who had been to Africa as a missionary speak, and we have had speakers from area ministries that are in need.”
One of the guest speakers was the Rev. Gary Green, who serves with his wife, Jackie, as directors and pastors at The Farm, a residential outreach of New Life for Women. It is a Christian discipleship program that rescues women from homelessness, addictions, human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence and other out-of-control lifestyles.
Roman attends Atkinson Congregational Church, where the Rev. Dustin Largent serves as pastor. Largent also has been a guest speaker at the Country Community Church.
“We have had the Praise Band from Geneseo Evangelical Free Church perform at our services, and they love it,” Roman said.
His first ministry was called Highlife Outdoor Ministry, which he started about four years ago.
“I am an outdoorsman and have been a tournament bass fisherman for 30-plus years,” said Roman, who became ordained via the Internet.
“I felt I needed to share the Gospel with fellow outdoorsmen, and that is how I came up with the idea of Highlife Outdoor Ministry.,” he said. “I felt the Holy Spirit working within me, telling me I needed to do more for Him.”
The Highlife Outdoor Ministry is online, and more information is available at www.highlife-outdoor-ministry.com.
“What I try to do is help people connect themselves with God, and I believe the answer is Jesus, and that is what I preach,” he said. “We need to try to know Jesus the best we can.”
Three years ago he started the Country Community Church, and services have been held at the Atkinson Township building, at Giant Goose and at other rural locations in or near Atkinson.
“Over 100 people came when we met in August,” Roman said. “We want to help people who don’t attend a ‘normal’ church find a relationship and work on that relationship with God. We try to help guide them on their walk with Jesus to become closer to God. People can do that without necessarily having a church home, and our Country Community Church name came from that idea. We are like a traveling church, like what was known as a ‘cowboy church,’ way back when cowboys had church wherever and whenever in a barn or in a field.”
“We welcome all denominations and all those people who are not affiliated with any church,” he said.
Roman’s messages are from the Bible and he emphasized, “The Bible is the answer. I believe the Word of God comes to us through the Bible. He tells us what we need to do and what we need to know through the Bible. I believe church should be through the Bible and through Jesus Christ.”