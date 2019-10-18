GENESEO — Johanna Hager wants to help people develop their emotional muscles to help them heal from a loss.
Hager, a member of First Lutheran Church in Geneseo, and a licensed clinical professional counselor will lead an eight-session grief support group — GIFTS: Grieving Individuals Finding Transitional Support — from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Oct. 24, and concluding Jan. 9, 2020. The group will meet in Grace Place at First Lutheran Church, 114 East Main St. There will be no sessions on Oct. 31, Nov. 28, Dec. 26, 2019, and Jan. 2, 2020.
The GIFTS program is open to area residents. For more information call the church at 309- 944-3196.
Hager said people could choose to attend all sessions or any of those they felt pertained to their life situation.
“When grief strikes, our feelings can feel insurmountable and overwhelming,” she said. “Healing from grief is a process.”
She compared her ministry outreach to the work of athletes and said just as athletes work to increase and strengthen the endurance and flexibility of their bodies, she works with people to develop their emotional muscles. She said there were certain emotional muscles that only got a workout when experiencing loss. It may seem the workout is too long or beyond what one can bear.
“I am committed to going through that process with people and sharing ways to allow those emotional muscles to carry on life’s challenges with purpose and dedication,” she said. “I have had the honor to work with people who went on to accomplish incredible things in their lives from tough life situations. I have also seen those same people offer valuable support to others because they made it through and know what sturdy emotional muscles require.”
Her goal is to help people through the emotional odyssey of loss.
“Finding your way through life’s journey when someone we love is no longer physically there with us can seem insurmountable. This series is designed to provide a road map for the heart. Healing from grief and loss is a process with a path. Lighting the way to that path can offer the key to finding the treasures ready to reveal themselves to you,” she said.
The series will cover:
- General understanding of the process of grief
- Tasks for those grieving
- The face of grief with different types of loss and how children grieve
- Coping with sudden death or catastrophic losses
- Effects of stress caused by grieving and health concerns
- Healthy management of holidays and anniversaries
Hager said Proverbs 23:18 “reflects my work.” It states, “Surely there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off.”
She said her role was to help people find their path, know their strengths and address their challenges as they transition “from merely existing to living again.”