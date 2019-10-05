MOLINE — The 16th annual “Night to Honor Israel” will bring Christians and Jews together on Thursday, Oct. 17, at MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Ave., Moline.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the celebration from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tom McGovern, co-chairman of the event along with Nathan Hurst, the pastor at Grace Family Church, Davenport, describes the celebration as a night of singing, dancing, prayer and celebration where Christians and Jews join together in support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.
Music will feature the Community Band and Choir led by Sheila Heubach and Scott Schaefer in addition to the QCC Dancers.
The event is sponsored by area churches, businesses, and organizations, and McGovern said the “Night to Honor Israel” has raised over $744,000 in the past 15 years for humanitarian projects in Israel to include immigration, integration and safety.
All funds raised in 2019 will benefit the 700 new Jewish immigrants fleeing anti-Semitism and persecution from Venezuela, Russia, Brazil, Argentina and France. Donations may be mailed to Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities (JFQC), c/o QC Night to Honor Israel, PO Box 2, Moline IL 61266. Checks should be made payable to JFQC. To contribute online visit www.qcnthi.com. More information is available from aross@jfqc.org or 309-793-1300.
Speakers this year are Gary Bauer, Washington, D.C., executive director of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund; and Moran Birman, consul for public diplomacy at the Israeli Consulate in Chicago.
“I am looking forward to coming to the Quad-Cities to unite Christians and Jews in support of our most reliable ally, Israel," Bauer said. "Our nations share common values and are the twin pillars of Judeo-Christian/Western Civilization. Israel and the United States stand united in support of human rights, free speech, religious freedom, and free elections. That’s something we all take for granted in this country, but such freedom is rare in the Middle East, except in Israel.”
“The ‘Night to Honor Israel’ will be an exciting evening and a blessing to all,” he said.
Birman is also looking forward to attending the event.
“As a representative of the state of Israel, I am thrilled to be a part of an event which honors and celebrates the state of Israel and the friends which inspire it,” Birman said.