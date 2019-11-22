Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 7
SILVIS — Children of all ages, along with parents or guardians, are invited to a continental breakfast with Santa Claus from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Christ United Methodist Church's Silvis campus at 1301 2nd Ave.
Those attending are welcome to take photographs. A free-will offering will be taken to help support the Silvis Campus Food Pantry.
For more information, call the church at 309-792-0977.