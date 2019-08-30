Justin Thomas will speak at three area churches next week to share the life-changing impact of receiving an Operation Christmas Child shoebox in Southeast Aisa as a child.
Thomas is scheduled at:
• 6:45 p.m., following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 12th Ave. West, Milan.
• 8 a.m. service on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grace United Methodist Church, 318 North Center St., Geneseo.
• 10:45 a.m. at the beginning of the service on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church, 914 North Chicago St., Geneseo.
David Jones, Geneseo, is area coordinator for the Upper Illinois Area Team of Operation Christmas Child, explained that OCC, an international relief organization that is in its 26th year uses the shoebox as a tool to open the door for the Gospel and make disciples of all tribes, tongues and nations. The Upper Illinois Area Team covers Scott and Clinton counties in Iowa and Mercer, Rock Island, Henry, Whiteside and parts of Lee, Bureau and LaSalle in Illinois.
He said the mission of OCC was to provide local partners around the world with shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ.
The shoeboxes are also shipped to children living on Native American reservations in the U.S., Jones said.
“OCC started in the United Kingdom in 1990 as an outreach to Romanian Orphans,” Jones said. “OCC began in North America in 1993 with a collection of 28,000 boxes. In 2017, the United States alone collected over 8.8 million boxes, and 11 million were collected internationally by 11 countries. This is the 26th year of OCC, and we have collected over 167 million boxes worldwide since the project began.”
“It’s not too early to begin packing shoeboxes," Jones said. “Last year our local area collected about 17,000 boxes in our area in 2018, and we have a goal of 18,000 for this year.”
“Anyone can pack a shoebox,” he said. “It’s a great activity for family, kids and grandkids, small groups and youth groups. First, decide to pack for a boy or a girl in age groups 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. Start with a ‘wow’ item such as a doll, stuffed animal, deflated soccer ball with a pump, tools for older boys and sewing kits for older girls; include important school supplies and hygiene items like a washcloth and soap, toothbrush, but no toothpaste.”
Clothing or shoes also can be included in the shoebox and fun toys, but no food, candy, liquids or jells.
“Include a prayer for the child who will receive the box,” Jones said. “And please consider a $9 donation to cover shipping costs for the box to travel from our local area to its final destination.”
Jones introduced Operation Christmas Child to his home church congregation at Geneseo Evangelical Free Church 10 years ago.
Shelly Emerick is the project leader for the OCC effort at Grace United Methodist, Geneseo.