The Aledo United Methodist Church,301 N College Ave., is hosting its 9th annual old-fashioned style Christmas bazaar.
The “Follow the Star Holiday Bazaar” will be held on Friday Nov. 22 from 3-7 p.m., and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23.
New this year - free hot chocolate and free gift wrapping. They will continue the tradition of displaying nativity sets - many have special meanings and stories to go with them.
Church members have worked for weeks preparing items for their specialty booths - that will span two (handicap-accessible) levels.
Booths include the following: All Things Wooden (creative booth that will feature wooden handcrafted items), Homemade With Love (handmade cards, stationery items, journals, stocking stuffers, and more), Clean Living (homemade soaps, soap holders, lotions), Razzle Dazzle (homemade jewelry), Holiday Shoppe (Thanksgiving and Christmas decorative items), Sparkle & Co. (fun washer necklaces, home-baked sweet breads, rolls, pastries, pies), Sweet Shoppe (holiday baking of cookies and candies), Creative Hands (items from innovative sewers, knitters, crocheters, and crafters), The Cutting Edge (Rada cutlery for sale).
Debit and credit cards are accepted - all proceeds go to local missions.
A chili and cornbread or chicken noodle soup and ham sandwich meal will be available at the church Friday night (hotdog meals for kids) and biscuits and sausage gravy will be served Saturday morning.
“Our church's mission statement is "We exist to connect people to Jesus Christ" and we feel hosting this Bazaar is just one way to do that,” said parishioner Mary Flint.