June 16, 1953-March 28, 2020

MOLINE-David Edward Feeney, 66, of Moline, IL passed away March 28, 2020 at Unity Point, Rock Island, IL. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport. Online condolences can be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

David was born June 16, 1953 in Davenport, IA to Thomas and Dorothy Feeney. He was united in marriage to Carole Jensen on July 18, 1998 in Davenport. David graduated from Marycrest College with a BA in computer science. He was employed at Deere & Co. as a Systems Analyst for nearly 30 years. He owned and operated his own computer repair business called Creative Computer Care.

In his youth, David was awarded the achievement rank of Eagle Scout. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport, in which he served on the Church Council and a member of the bell choir. David was a past member of the QC Bicycle Club. A highlight of his life was when he had the opportunity to go on a missionary trip to Shenyang, China, where he assisted in teaching parents how to care for their handicapped children. David enjoyed a fine glass of wine. He loved the symphony, plays, musicals and the company of his good friends.