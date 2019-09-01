Editor's note: Club meeting announcements for October's calendar (to be published Sunday, Sept. 29) should be submitted by September 16 to Club Calendar, c/o The Dispatch, 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244, or e-mailed to press@qconline.com.
Sept. 3
Rocky Retired Teachers, 8 a.m., City Limits, 4514 9th St., Rock Island.
Friends of the Rock Island National Cemetery, 1-2 p.m., Building 118, Arsenal Island. Everyone is welcome. There are no fees. 309-721-3672.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild, 1 and 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Call Dorine Donaubauer, 309-428-0840.
Andalusia Lions Club, 7 p.m., Lions Park, Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Friends of Bettendorf Public Library, 7 p.m., Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. 563-344-4175.
Knights of Columbus Leo Council 716, 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall, 800 17th St., Silvis.
Masonic Lodge, Doric No. 319, 7 p.m., Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
Masonic Lodge, Eureka Lodge No. 69, 7 p.m., 414 W. 1st St., Milan.
Mid West Corvette Club, 7 p.m., Eriksen Chevrolet-Buick, 325 E. 1st Ave., Milan. www.mwcorvettes.com
Quad City Clown Troupe, 7 p.m., Rock Island Family Athletic Center (RIFAC), 4303 24th St. Learn to clown for fun and community events. Call Jim, 309-314-6026, or Karin, 563-326-2214.
Orion Chapter 93 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 606 13th Ave. A, Orion. Elevator available.
The Reynolds American Legion, 7 p.m., Legion Building at 501 N. Main St. for regular meeting.
Sept. 4
Royal Neighbors of America Retirees, 11:30 a.m., Welcome Inn, 118 W. 10th Ave., Milan. Call Betty Boltz, 309-787-6502.
Rock Island County Salon No. 137 of the Eight and Forty, 4 p.m., Welcome Inn, 118 10th Ave W., Milan, regular meeting followed by dinner.
Illowa Orchid Society, 6 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline, social hour. Meeting is 7 p.m. Refreshments served. All visitors are welcome to the free event.
AMVETS, 7 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 827 15th Ave., East Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
Prairie Chapter No. 516 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 18410 20th St. W., Buffalo Prairie.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 9-1, 7 p.m., Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St. Call 309-755-3537 or email uscg_aux_mac@yahoo.com.
Local 434 Retirees, UAW Hall, 630 19th St., East Moline, meeting and lunch. Cost is $6. Food provided by Mulkey's.
Sept. 5
U.S. Navy Veterans, 8 a.m., Village Inn, 2001 1st St. A, Moline.
Busy Bees HCE Unit, 10:30 a.m., U of IL Extension Office, 321 W 2nd Ave., Milan. Visitors and potential members welcome. (Meets 1st Thursday of the month). Ann Gallagher-Brockett, 309-787-3362 for information.
Mississippi Valley Directors of Volunteers in Agencies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. First meeting is free. mvdovia.org.
Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), 1:30 p.m.. All retired USW union members and a guest are welcome. Refreshments served.
Republican Women of Rock Island County, 5 p.m. Social., 6 p.m. Speaker and meeting. 500 16th St., Rock Island. Contact Karen English, 309-737-3649 or kwren49@mediacombb.net for information.
Quad City Camaro Club, 5:30 p.m., Welcome Inn Restaurant and Bar, 118 W. 10th Ave., Milan, dinner followed by business meeting at 6:30 p.m. qccamaroclub@hotmail.com.
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church (basement), 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Call Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Pilot Club of Moline, 6:30 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, lower level. Call Carol Triebel, 309-644-1179.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1303 and Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Rock Island Moose Lodge No. 190, 9th Street, general meeting. For information, call VFW Post 1303 Commander P. J. Hymes at 309-236-1633 or 309-799-7607.
Illinois-Iowa Treasure Hunter's Club, 7 p.m., Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf, monthly meeting. iandithers.ning.com.
Independent Order of Vikings, Thor Lodge No. 9, 5:30 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. 309-764-8758.
Masonic Lodge, Trio Lodge No. 57, 7 p.m., 414 W. 1st Ave., Milan. Call 309-314-7644.
Quad Cities Mothers of Twins Club, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. For mothers of twins and multiples, and women expecting multiples. Call Juanita Eucker, 309-949-2076; qcmotc2@yahoo.com. qcmotc.org.
Quad City Magic Club, Magrum-Kiefer IBM Ring 11, 7 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 5th Avenue and 34th Street. Magic club for magicians of all ages and skill levels. Call 309-721-8810.
Sept. 6
Quad Cities 2600, 5-8 p.m., Cool Beanz coffee house, 1325 30th St., Rock Island.
Sept. 7
Rock Island-Moline Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW), 9:30 a.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Bonnie Ballard, 309-787-5559.
Gold Wing Touring Association, Region "C," Chapter "H," River City Riders, 9 a.m., Windmill Restaurant, East Moline, breakfast.
ILLOWA Sport Flyers Club, 10 a.m., Erie Airpark, 8701 Star Road. Everyone is welcome to attend. erieairpark.com.
Adah Chapter No. 10, Order of Eastern Star, 10 a.m., 500 11th St., Rock Island.
The Writers' Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. To have material reviewed by other writers, bring five pages double-spaced. Free. Registration not needed. Contact 563-324-1410 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
Q.C. Society of Italian-Americans, 4 p.m. meeting followed by social/dinner. Trattoria Tiramisu, 1804 - State St., downtown Bettendorf. Louie Alongi, president, 309-786-9625.
Sept. 8
BlackHawk Chapter, ABATE of Illinois, Inc., 1:30 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This meeting of motorcycle riders and interested people is aimed toward education and protecting rights.
Sept. 9
Montgomery Elevator/KONE Retirees, 11:30 a.m. luncheon at City Limits, 4514 9th St., Rock Island. Call Peggy Bokros, 309-792-2664.
John Deere 865, noon, UAW Hall, 630 19th St., East Moline, dinner. For information, call Berneita Immesoete, 309-755-7824.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227 of East Moline, 6 p.m., East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave.
Milan American Legion, 6 p.m., Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan, 309-787-4149.
Mississippi Valley Ski Club, September through February, Jersey Grill, 5255 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport; social and dinner are 6 p.m.; meeting and program are 7 p.m. Call Jean, 563-359-9588, or Carol, 563-381-2172.
Pieceful Quilters, 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Bring your sewing machine, fabric, tools and questions. Call Velma, 309-788-4663, or Karin, 309-786-4977.
Popular Astronomy Club, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members welcome. Call Alan, 309-797-3120. popularastronomyclub.org.
Silvis Masonic Lodge 898, 7 p.m., lodge building, 1304 5th Ave., Silvis.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 93, 7 p.m., Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Supper at 6:30 p.m.
Riverdale HCE Unit, 7 p.m., visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Deb Marxen at 309-236-4761 for meeting location and more information. (Meets 1st Monday of the month).
Sept. 10
Moline Public Hospital Retirees and Former Employees, 9 a.m., Village Inn, 1st St., Moline, across from Jewel Foods. 309-764-8764.
Rock Island AARP Chapter 40, 1 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island.
Act One, 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. 309-764-3518.
Friends of the Silvis Public Library, 6 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 105 8th St. 309-755-3393.
QCLUG (Quad Cities Linux User Group), 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive (odd numbered months); QC Co-Lab, Hamilton Technical College Campus, 1011 E. 53rd St., Davenport (even numbered months). Membership is $5 per year. qclug.org.
EGA Embroidery Guild of America, Inc., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Contact Gail Bindewald, 563-359-7954, or Marilyn Boen, 309-737-1960.
Korean War Veterans Association, Quad Cities Chapter 168, 7 p.m., East Moline American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., membership meeting, 309-796-2084.
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Quad Cities Antique Ford Club, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Call Harold Mitchell, 563-323-0231.
Rose Chapter 626 Order of Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 1304 5th Ave., Silvis. No elevator.
Sept. 11
Butterworth HCE Unit, noon, Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. Information contact Nancy Edlund at 309-762-3343. (Meets 2nd Wednesday each month).
Tri City Rose and Garden Club, 6 p.m., Village Inn, North Brady Street, Davenport, dinner. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.
Quad Cities Mustang Club, 6 to 8 p.m., Front Street Brewery, 208 E. River Drive, Davenport. Visitors and potential members welcome. RSVP requested; bob@qcmustangclub.com.
Milan Optimist Club, 6:30 p.m., Milan American Legion, 515 1st Ave. W. Prospective new members welcome.
Port Byron Historical Society, 7 p.m., River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron. Will feature Sarah Mongrieg from the Quad Cities Nuclear Generating Station, who will talk about the history, current operation, and future of the station. Free. Public welcome. For information 614-436-3531.
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Mississippi Valley Chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Use rear entrance. Call Sonny, 309-797-1803.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sept. 12
Deere Women Retiree Group, 11 a.m. social hour/noon luncheon and program, Butterworth Center, 1105 – 8th Street, Moline; $20 lunch. Reservations required no later than Sept. 10. Call Jill at 309-797-6352 or email at jhoff@mchsi.com.
Danish Sisterhood of America, Lodge #3 Davenport, 11:30 a.m., lunch and meeting, Prairie Grille, Best Western Steeple Gate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. Questions call secretary, Paulette Fisher, 563-289-2800.
Zuma HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mileen McGee at 309-658-2485 for more information and meeting location. (Meets 2nd Thursday each month).
Silvis Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 4th Avenue and 12th Street, Silvis, meeting. Refreshments and horticulture education program at 7 p.m. Call Jo Clark, 309-496-9999, or Kathy Hall, 309-792-0800.
Quad City Audubon, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Public is welcome, no charge. (Meets March, April, May, September, October, December).
Quad City Knitters Guild, 7-9 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. All levels of experience. Visit qcknit.blogspot.com, email qcknit@gmail.com or call Cindy, 563-332-7750.
Quad City Stamp Club, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.
Rock Island Knights of Columbus, Allouez Council 658, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Farrell Hall, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Call Jack Swan, 309-593-2756.
Shades of the Mississippi River Decorative Artists, 7 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. Bi-state chapter of Society of Decorative Painters. Visitors welcome. 309-788-8115.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Post.
Sept. 13
Geneseo AARP Chapter No. 379, 1 p.m., Geneseo Senior Citizen Center, 541 E. North St.
Sept. 14
Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter "O," 8 a.m., breakfast, The Machine Shed, 7250 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Meeting is 9 a.m. Guests and those interested in membership are welcome. Call 309-799-7522 or email englishdj@mchsi.com.
Green River Valley Amateur Radio Society Ham Radio Club, 9 a.m., Rock Island County EMA building, 6120 78th Ave., Milan. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.
Quad Cities Scale Modelers, 1-4 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 10th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline. Interested scale modelers welcome. Call Bob, 563-275-8886.
Sept. 16
The Rock Island County Historical Society Friends, 11:30 a.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Reservations by 4 p.m. Thursday before luncheon. Call 309-764-8590. Cost $10. richs.cc
ICAN of the Quad-Cities, 6-8 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Quad-City Chapter of PFLAG (Parents and Family/Friends of Lesbian, Gay and Transgender), 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Email qcpflag@gmail.com.
Moline Knights of Columbus, Father Betson Council 11977, 7 p.m., Christ the King, Believers Together Center, library, 3209 60th St., Moline. Call Mike Ellis, 309-235-4866.
Quad City Clown Troupe, 7 p.m., Rock Island Family Athletic Center (RIFAC), 4303 24th St., Rock Island. Learn to clown for fun and community events. Call Jim, 309-314-6026, or Karin, 563-326-2214.
Sons of Norway Storelva Lodge 1-655, 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitors welcome. 309-539-5036.
Moline Chapter 258 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 313 W. Elk St., Geneseo.
Sept. 17
Henry/Rock Island County Project Linus Chapter, 10 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main St., Geneseo. Call Laura Gerber, 815-948-2471.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees, NARFE, Blackhawk Chapter No. 338, lunch served at noon, Elk’s Club, 2117 4th Ave., Rock Island. Potluck with chicken, table service, coffee and water provided. Bring covered dish to share. Tickets $5 each. Send check to Dick Stone, 805 E. 7th St., Coal Valley, IL 61240-0498. Reservations/check by Sept. 13.
East Moline Roy S. Wise VFW Auxiliary Unit 2056, 6 p.m., VFW Post, 257 17th Ave., East Moline.
Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Association, 6:30 p.m., The Woodcraft Shop, 2724 State St., Bettendorf. Call The Woodcraft Shop, 309-658-2639. mvwoodcarvers.org.
Quad Cities Chapters of National Organization for Women and the Progressive Action for the Common Good, 6:30-8 p.m., Cobble Stone Building, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
QCMUG (Quad Cities Macintosh Users Group), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Guests are welcome. Family memberships are $24 per year. qcmug.org.
Quad Cities Woodturners, 6:30 p.m., Desoto Building, 2324 3rd Ave., Rock Island. qcwoodturners.org.
Rock Island Conservation Club, 6:30 p.m., 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan, board of directors meeting. Membership meeting is 7:30 p.m. All members are invited to both meetings. A light meal is provided between meetings for a donation. Call 309-787-4770 for information.
Andalusia Lions Club, 7 p.m., Lions Park, Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Andalusia Chapter 617 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 111 1st St., Andalusia. Meet on second floor; no elevator.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m. AMVETS Post, 827 15th Ave., East Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
Sept. 18
Rock Island County Democratic Women's Club, 5:30 p.m., Laborer's Union Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island. Contact president Maritia Griffith, 309-236-5769, or ricodemwomen@gmail.com.
Quad Cities Cruisers Car Club, 7 p.m., general membership meeting, QC Family Entertainment Center, 4401 44th Ave., Moline, 563-355-0036.
Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Armstrong chapter. To become a member, contact Dave at fbsm@aol.com.
Sept. 19
Cordova HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Cordova Library, 402 Main Ave., Cordova. Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Ida Kerr at 309-235-7684 for more information. (Meets 3rd Thursday each month).
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church (basement), 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Call Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Aledo American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 2000 Highway 17.
East Moline Silvis Jaycees, 7 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue, Silvis. Call Harley Nicely, 309-631-1928.
Quad City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Rock Island American Legion Post 200, 7 p.m., Rock Island VFW, 3715 9th St.
Sept. 21
QC Military Vehicle Preservation Association-Quad Cities Chapter (MVPA), 9 a.m., Davenport "Ice House," 307 Myrtle St. Military collector enthusiasts dedicated to the restoration and preservation of vintage World War II to Vietnam-era military vehicles. Visitors welcome. Call Henry Pacha, 563-320-6738.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Little Deere/Fort Armstrong Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Writers' Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. To have material reviewed by other writers, bring five pages double-spaced. Free. Registration not needed. Contact 563-324-1410 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
Gold Wing Touring Association, Region "C," Chapter "H," River City Riders, 6 p.m., Brothers Restaurant, Rapids City, dinner, followed by general membership meeting at 7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Moline American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, regular meeting.
Moline American Legion Post 246, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, monthly meeting.
Quad Cities African Violet Society, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Milan Chapter No. 326 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 106 W. 4th St., Milan. Meets on second floor; no elevator.
Sept. 24
East Moline Correctional Center Retirees, 9 a.m., Deerfield Restaurant, 2215 John Deere Rd. Silvis.
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., Butterworth Education Center, 701 12th Ave., Moline.
Tampico Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., 119 Main St., Tampico.
Sept. 25
Prospect Park HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mary Ecker at 309-764-7927 for more information and meeting location. (Meets the 4th Wednesday each month.)
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
Sept. 26
Town & Country HCE Unit, noon, Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. For more information contact Kay Wagle at 309-236-6479. (Meets the 4th Thursday each month.)
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church (basement), 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Call Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, 7 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Event is free. Donations will be accept for NACQC.
Sept. 28
Butchers Model Car Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cone Library, Marycrest Senior Campus, 1607 W. 12th St., Davenport. Call Ken, 563-570-5953; Ben, 309-755-0256; or Mike, 563-219-3140.
Weekly club meetings
Every Monday
CASI Silver Linings Bell Choir, 10-11:30 a.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice May through September, with concerts at area nursing/retirement homes July through September. Call the Dave at 309-755-8934.
Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Moline Rotary Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Club, 6 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, 801 Hospital Road, Silvis. Call Mike, 309-792-3131.
Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club, 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, second floor meeting room, 750 42nd Ave., Moline.
Shire of Andorra, a chapter of Adrian Empire Inc., 7-8:45 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave.; specializes in medieval re-enactments. 309-796-4241.
Every Tuesday
Healthy Lifestyles-Weight Management Group, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. For 55 years of age and up. Guests and those interested in membership welcome. Call Roxann, 309-797-0789.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) No. 0383, 9:30 a.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island. Call Liz, 309-373-2086, for information.
Moline Noon Kiwanis Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. molinekiwanis.org.
Rock Island Rotary Club, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Merry Rounders Dance Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Square & Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf, ballroom dancing lessons with a "cuer." $8 per couple. Call Jim and Linda Kuhle, 309-755-6899.
Fairmount Fireside Knitting Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Davenport Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. All-ages group completes knitting projects for local charities. Yarn, needles and knitting instructors are available; donations of supplies are welcome. Call Angie, 563-326-7893.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Grand Jury of Common Law, 7 p.m., Moline Commercial Club, 1530 5th Ave., first floor. Contact 312-498-7207 or clgj.ricounty@gmail.com.
Harminators Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, 3004 56th St., Moline. Call Brian Buckrop, 309-737-3899.
Quad City Banjoliers, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 620 22nd St., Moline. 309-796-3817.
Every Wednesday
Moline Breakfast Optimist Club, 7:30 a.m., Windmill Family Restaurant, 1190 42nd Ave., East Moline. Call Bob Clancy, 309-236-4688
Business Network International, Wednesday Wake-up Chapter, 8:15-9:45 a.m., Moline John Deere Road Hy-Vee. Any professional looking to grow their business is welcome to visit. Cost is $10 for Hy-Vee breakfast.
Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club, 9 a.m., City Limits Bar and Grill, 9th Street and Blackhawk Road, Rock Island.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Bosom Buddies of the QC, 1:15-3:15 p.m. every Wednesday the Trinity Moline Cafe is open, 500 John Deere Road, 309-792-5839. Knitting group making lightweight, breathable breast prostheses and giving them away.
Children's Book Club, 2 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Call Vikki, 309-786-2631.
Q-C Cloggers, 4-6 p.m., Square and Round Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Contact Mary Ann for beginner lessons, 563-289-5742.
Davenport Evening Optimist Club, 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 5202 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Rock Island Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Lions Home Association, 4329 8th Ave., Rock Island.
Every Thursday
Rock Island Golden K Kiwanis Club, 10 a.m., Friendship Manor, 1209 21st St., Rock Island.
River Crafters, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fresh Deli, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Bring craft, art or knitting project to share. Call Laura, 563-508-2755, or Lottie, 309-794-0618.
Davenport Kiwanis Club, noon, Blackhawk Hotel, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Milan Area Rotary Club, noon, Pinnacle Country Club, Milan. milanarearotary.org.
C.A.S.I. New Horizons band, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Center For Active Seniors Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice March through December, with concerts throughout the season. Membership is for those 50 and older. All levels of music ability are accepted. New members are encouraged to join. Call Bob Gaston, 563-332-1618 or CASI, 563-386-7477.
Rotary Club of East Moline, 12:15 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.
Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m., Davenport Family Y, 606 W. 2nd St.; men's recreational chorus. Call Vaughn Meehan, 563-271-2157.
Gentlemen's Chess Club, 7-10 p.m., 1101 W. 4th St., Davenport. There are workshops for improvement and games to be played.
Hersong, Quad-Cities Women's Chorus, 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-737-9898.
Q-C Kids of the Q-C Cloggers, 7 p.m., Square and Round Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Call Rita, 563-326-1570, or Mary Ann, 563-289-5742.
Solo Steppers Square Dance Club, 7-9:30 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 415 W. 53rd St., Davenport. All welcome to enjoy main stream and plus level dancing with round dancing between tips. Cost is $5.50; $5 for members. 309-797-3433 or 309-799-5119.
Every Friday
Moline Masonic High Twelve, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Masons and ladies welcome. Call Arlin Neumann, 309-797-1455.
Every Saturday
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 7 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, duplicate games. Call George, 563-355-4850.