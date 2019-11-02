Here are suggestions for young readers who want to learn about dogs who serve our country and other animal veterans this month.
CHAPTER BOOKS
Told from the canine’s viewpoint, Laurie Calkhoven’s "Judy, Prisoner of War" fictionalizes the true story of a dog’s experiences in a Japanese prison camp during World War II.
Stephen Dando-Collins’ "Operation Blue Dragon" recounts a war dog’s mission in Afghanistan.
Alison Hart’s “Darling” and Kate Klimo’s “Stubby” share experiences of dogs in World War I.
Cynthia Kadohata wrote about “Cracker!: The Best Dog in Vietnam.”
In Kirby Larson’s “Duke,” a boy reluctantly donates his German shepherd to the Army — and then tries to get him back.
NONFICTION PICTURE BOOKS
Thea Feldman’s easy reader, “Gabe,” tells about “The Dog Who Sniffs Out Danger.”
Michael Foreman’s “Stubby” chronicles “A True Story of Friendship” between a doughboy and his dog during World War I.
Luis Carlos Montalvan’s photo essay, “Tuesday Tucks Me In,” describes the partnership between a disabled veteran with PTSD and his service dog.
LONGER NONFICTION
Ann Bausum introduces intermediate readers to “Stubby the War Dog.”
Books about friendships between soldiers and local dogs include Major Brian Dennis’ “Nubs” and Meish Goldish’s “Baghdad Pups.”
Fans of graphic books can enjoy Sheila Keenan’s “Dogs of War.”
Dorothy Hinshaw Patent’s “Dogs on Duty” provides a wealth of information about “Soldiers’ Best Friends on the Battlefield and Beyond.”
Other books about K-9 soldiers include Tammy Gagne’s “Military Dogs” plus Meish Goldish’s “Skydiving Dogs” and “Soldiers’ Dogs.”
FOR TEENS AND ADULTS
Ann Bausum’s “Sergeant Stubby” chronicles “How a Stray Dog and His Best Friend Helped Win World War I and Stole the Heart of a Nation.”
Bob Drury’s “A Dog’s Gift” shares ”The Inspirational Story of Veterans and Children Healed by Man’s Best Friend.”
Marine Jay Kopelman recounts his affectionate relationship with a dog in “From Baghdad, With Love.”
In “Until Tuesday,” Luis Carlos Montalvan, a disabled veteran with PTSD, tells how his golden retriever helps him.
Robert Weintraub’s “No Better Friend” describes the incredible true story of a man and dog’s friendship and survival during World War II.
OTHER ANIMALS
Mark Greenwood’s picture book tells how “The Donkey of Gallipoli” saved soldiers during World War I.
Michael Morpurgo’s novel shares the experiences of a “War Horse” in that same conflict.
Rosie Albright writes about “Military Dolphins.”
David Long’s “Heroes” recounts “Incredible True Stories of Courageous Animals,” including birds, dogs, a donkey and a bear, that have served in wars.
FOR OTHERS
Search search.prairiecat.info for “dogs war use.” Adding “juvenile fiction” or “juvenile literature” limits hits. Check numbers 355.424 (military), 636.7 (dogs), 940.54 (World War II), and 956.7 (war in Iraq and Afghanistan).
CHRISTMAS READ-ALOUD
When a mouse finds a child’s letter to Santa, he travels through New York City trying to deliver it. Alex T. Smith tells “How Winston Delivered Christmas” in 25 short, illustrated chapters, one to read each night starting Dec. 1. Each chapter includes a craft.