Young readers can celebrate fall by reading about pumpkins in these books.
PICTURE BOOKS
Cynthia DeFelice’s city slicker-turned-farmer buys a pumpkin, believing the gourds are “Mule Eggs.”
To his dismay, Margaret Friskey’s “The Perky Little Pumpkin” can’t scare anyone — until he looks in a mirror!
Will “Pooh’s Pumpkin” ever grow? Isabel Gaines’s beginning reader reveals the answer.
R.A. Herman’s “The Littlest Pumpkin” discovers dreams can come true even when things look bad.
Steven Kroll's mice grow "The Biggest Pumpkin Ever. "
Birds don’t fear Dana Meachen Rau’s pumpkin-headed scarecrow in “Shoo, Crow! Shoo!”
Erica Silverman’s “Big Pumpkin” gives a Halloween twist to the folktale “The Enormous Turnip.”
The brevity of Anne Rockwell’s “Apples and Pumpkins,” Mary Serfozo’s “Plumply, Dumply Pumpkin” and Jeanne Titherington’s “Pumpkin, Pumpkin” suits toddlers.
Teri Sloat’s rhyming alphabet format chronicles happenings in “Patty’s Pumpkin Patch.”
Jan Thomas’ animals experience scary (but funny!) “Pumpkin Trouble.”
Kids can act out Linda Williams’ “The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything.”
CHAPTER BOOK
Goosebumps fans can read R.L. Stine’s “Attack of the Jack-o’-Lanterns.”
NONFICTION
Learn about Halloween symbols in local author Jill Esbaum’s “Seed, Sprout, Pumpkin, Pie”; Gail Gibbons’ “The Pumpkin Book”; George Levenson’s “Pumpkin Circle”; and Kathryn Stevens’ “Jack-o’-Lanterns.”
You have free articles remaining.
CARVING JACK-O'-LANTERNS
Mary Meinking’s directions help you create “Eye-Popping Jack-o’-Lanterns.” Sarah L. Schuette teaches “How to Carve Freakishly Cool Pumpkins.”
ACTIVITIES
Decorate a pumpkin to look like a fictional character. Find inspiration by googling “storybook character pumpkins pinterest.”
CRAFT AND GAMES
These are adapted from Jane Belk Moncure’s “Our Halloween Book.”
PAPER BAG JACK-O’-LANTERN
- Have children read directions with you.
- Draw a line with a green crayon across a lunch-sized paper bag about three inches below the top. Draw the line all around the bag.
- Color the space above the line green on all of the bag’s sides.
- Draw a face near the bottom of the bag with a black crayon.
- Color the rest of the bag orange.
- Open the bag and stand it up in front of you.
- Wad old newspapers into balls. Wad only one or two sheets at a time.
- Put paper balls into the bag up to the green part.
- Twist the top of the bag closed. This makes the stem.
- Wrap a rubber band around the stem.
PASS THE PUMPKIN
Players stand in a circle and pass a pumpkin around while music plays. When the music stops, whoever is holding the pumpkin drops out.
The last player standing wins.
PUMPKIN TOSS
Make five paper bag pumpkins (see previous instructions). Players take turns standing a few feet away from a box or laundry basket (the "pumpkin patch") and seeing how many pumpkins they can toss into it.
Play five rounds. After each round, players take a step back. The player who lands the most pumpkins in the patch wins.
Try throwing different ways: overhanded, underhanded, over your head, etc.
FOR MORE
Go to http://search.prairiecat.info and search for “pumpkin fiction” and “pumpkin juvenile literature.” Browse numbers 394.2 (Halloween), 635 (pumpkins), 745.5 (crafts), and 793.2 (games and parties).