ROCK ISLAND

January 26, 1927-January 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Zofia Kasal, 92, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline. Following visitation, burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Church, Rock Island.

Zofia was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Zyrarduw, Poland, the daughter of Walter and Sofia (Wierzbicka) Szkop. She married Marion Kasal on Sept. 29, 1951, in Moline. He preceded her in death on July 11, 2002.

Zofia worked as a Meat Cutter at Oscar Mayer in Davenport for 30 years, retiring in 1980. She was a member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island, and enjoyed oil painting and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Charles Kasal (Joann Raymie), Rock Island; daughter, Theresa Kasal, Peoria; a cousin, niece and caregiver, Lanta Anderson.

