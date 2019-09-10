April 25, 1969-September 4, 2019
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Yolanda Atwater (Roberts), 50, of Douglasville, Ga., was born on April 25, 1969, daughter of Elex and Rosetta Roberts. Yolanda passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at Emory Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Ga. Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home in Rock Island. Funeral Service will follow at noon. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport.
Yolanda was a 1987 graduate of Rock Island High School and a 1990 graduate of Pivot Point International School of Cosmetology. After graduating from Pivot Point she worked in the cosmetology industry for decades and eventually started her own business Sisters Hair Salon, located in Rock Island, IL. Yolanda was an expert in her industry, and cared immensely for her clients. Because of her dedication to her craft and business acumen, Sisters Hair Salon became a nationally recognized hair salon.
As a visionary and entrepreneur, Yolanda had plans for a new endeavor to provide wigs for cancer patients and to open a holistic education center named in honor of her mother Rosetta.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Frankie Atwater Sr.; daughters, Triona Roberts, Paris Roberts and Aleesha Atwater; and granddaughter, Lillyiona Roberts. Sons, Frankie Atwater Jr, Kyellis Atwater and a bonus son Cambron Hayslett. Her surviving brothers include, Anthony Roberts (Alberta), Chicago, Elex Roberts Jr. (Diann) Rock Island, Elijah Roberts (Kelli), Fairview Heights, Tony Martin (Charlotte), California, and Eugene Roberts, Rock Island. Her surviving sisters, Jackie Davis (Leroy), Chicago, Brenda, New York, Carolyn Jones, Rock Island, Tanya Roberts, Rock Island, Vanessa Mosby, Rock Island, Tanita Roberts, Rock Island; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.