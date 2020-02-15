Wilma Townley

October 24, 1927-February 4, 2020

LARGO, Fla. — Wilma Jean Crutcher-Townley, 92, of Largo, Fla., passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice, Pinellas Park, Fla. According to her wishes, her body will be cremated. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Wilma was born on Oct. 24, 1927, in Elizabethtown, Ky., to Beatrice and Alton Crutcher. Her family moved to Mercer County, where she attended schools, graduating from Joy High School in 1945.

Wilma married Wagner Townley on March 20, 1948, in Rock Island and celebrated 62 years of marriage. She loved music, singing, dancing and attending the Kentucky Derby. She was employed as a secretary for International Harvester Farmall for 42 years where she was a member of the IHC Farmall Girls Club, and Professional Secretaries International. Wilma was one of the last employees when IH Farmall closed the doors. She then went to work at Wenger Truck Line Inc., retiring after 20 years in 2010 and moving to Florida in 2016.