September 21, 1952-December 21, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Willie M. Johnston, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services for Willie will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Willie was born Sept. 21, 1952 in Hermondale, Mo., a son of Willie and Louella (Powell) Johnston. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later attended Black Hawk College. He married Jacqueline Berry on July 11, 2003. Willie worked as a mechanic and loved to tinker in his garage while listening to music. His main focus in life was taking care of his family. He was always there when needed. Willie also enjoyed gardening and listening to music.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jackie; children, Sheila Berry, Lisa Berry, Cynthia Berry, Dewaun Berry, Tanaka Clay, Mary Johnston, Cassius Johnston and Willie Johnston; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Ledora Herron, Albert, Fletcher, Margaret and Marsha Johnston and Tyrone, Brenda and Elizabeth Hampton; also surviving are many extended family members and friends.