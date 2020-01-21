Willie L. Watson
View Comments
DAVENPORT

Willie L. Watson

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Willie L. Watson

January 16, 1943-January 20, 2020

DAVENPORT — Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport.

Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Willie was born Jan. 16, 1943, one of three sons born to George Watson Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.

Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward, Kevin Watson, Heidi Watson and Nicole Watson-Lam; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and additional family.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News