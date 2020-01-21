January 16, 1943-January 20, 2020
DAVENPORT — Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Willie was born Jan. 16, 1943, one of three sons born to George Watson Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.
Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward, Kevin Watson, Heidi Watson and Nicole Watson-Lam; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and additional family.
Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.