August 9, 1932-August 3, 2020
ROCK ISLAND -- Willie Johnson, Jr., 87, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Willie was born August 9, 1932, in Homer, Louisiana, a son of Willie Johnson, Sr. and Effie Bunn Johnson. He married Sybil Lee Jones. She preceded him in death on January 3, 1988. He then married Marie Roberts. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2011.
Willie was employed with John Deere for 33 years.
He was a member of Westside Church of Christ, Rock Island, where he served as an elder. He loved fishing and working on cars. His favorite times were those spent with his family, whom he loved dearly.
Surviving are his children, Rosemary Boyert, Lincoln, Neb., Centrilla Gray, Rock Island, Robert Earl Johnson, Moline, Lenard Johnson, Minn., Caroline Johnson-Holmes, Rock Island, Linda Cagle, Davenport, Iowa, and Patricia Spellings-Roberts, East Moline; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and additional family.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; sons, Willie Irving Johnson, Thaddeus Johnson and Gus Johnson; two sisters; and one brother.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
