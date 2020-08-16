× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 9, 1932-August 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND -- Willie Johnson, Jr., 87, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, those attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limitations will be monitored. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Willie was born August 9, 1932, in Homer, Louisiana, a son of Willie Johnson, Sr. and Effie Bunn Johnson. He married Sybil Lee Jones. She preceded him in death on January 3, 1988. He then married Marie Roberts. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2011.

Willie was employed with John Deere for 33 years.

He was a member of Westside Church of Christ, Rock Island, where he served as an elder. He loved fishing and working on cars. His favorite times were those spent with his family, whom he loved dearly.