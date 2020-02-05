Willie J. Stewart Sr.

Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Willie was born on July 13, 1941, in Meridian, Miss. He was born to James B. Stewart and Mattie Jane Grassaree. He graduated from Harris High and attended Harris College, Meridian, Miss. He was employed at John Deere and retired from Stetson, Rock Island.