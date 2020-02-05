July 13, 1941-January 23, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Willie J. Stewart Sr., 78, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
You have free articles remaining.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.
Willie was born on July 13, 1941, in Meridian, Miss. He was born to James B. Stewart and Mattie Jane Grassaree. He graduated from Harris High and attended Harris College, Meridian, Miss. He was employed at John Deere and retired from Stetson, Rock Island.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Stewart, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.