Born on July 31, 1930 in Davenport, he was the son of the late LaVern and Orpha Powers. In 1950, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and served honorably. He is survived by his wife, Sally Powers; his three children, Mary Mach, William Powers and Matthew Powers (Merrily); and his grandchildren, Jason Powers, Karrie Hilts, Abra Mach and Morgan Mach.

Bill Powers arrived at Michigan Technological University in 1970 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he had been a member of the faculty in English and Director of Freshman-Sophomore English. He spent the next 30 years successively, as the Head of Humanities, the Dean of Sciences and Arts, then as Vice President of Academic Affairs, and at the last as Michigan Technological University's first Provost. He believed that university faculty can become administrators, but they also have a continuing faculty teaching responsibility. He taught a course each term and was published — becoming the co-author of one book, the author of chapters in three other books and roughly 40 pieces, including papers, short fiction and poetry.