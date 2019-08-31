June 13, 1963-July 4, 2019
HAMPTON — Mike Key 56, passed away in St. Cloud, Fla. He was born in Rock Island to Gene and Carlotta McLallen Key. At the age 7, he came to Hampton to live with his father and stepmother (Gene and Donna Wilde-Willeford Key). He attended Hampton Grade School and United Township High School in East Moline. His senior year he went to Trenton, Mo., to live with his aunt and uncle (Carrol and Freddie) Key.
After graduation he went to Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College in Florida. After Clown College he worked at Disney World as a performer where he met and married Christine Wiede. They have one son, Mitch Otto Key.
After the divorce, he performed as a Knight for Medieval Times Dinner Theater in Florida and New Jersey, later returning to Florida, where he worked at area golf courses in the St. Cloud area.
Survivors include son, Mitch Key, Florida; father, Gene (Donna) Key, Illinois; brothers, Joe (Angie) Key, Ohio, Dan (Vicki) Key, Kansas; stepsister, Diana (Chris) Erling, Washington; half brothers, Tim and Tom Brown, Florida; and half sister, Debbie Brown, Florida.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Carlotta Mizlo; and half brother, Kevin Anderson.
A prayer service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, 1500 6th St., East Moline. A gathering will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at Hampton Heritage Center 251, S State Ave., Hampton. Private Burial at a later date at the Mausoleum, Riverside Cemetery, Moline.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.