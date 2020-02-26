July 13, 1926-February 25, 2020

BETTENDORF — William Martin Ruhl, 93, of Bettendorf, passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel in Davenport. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William was born on July 13, 1926, the son of Edward and Anna Marie (Mazourek) Ruhl. He was united in marriage to Lavina Marie Koupal on April 10, 1951. She preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 2015.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He had worked in construction and farmed for over 10 years. William was a true craftsman and “Mr. Fix-it.” He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing and gardening, especially his tomatoes. He was also known for his perfect Johnny Cash impersonation.

Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Ruth LaMusga, Chico, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; and siblings, Donald Ruhl, John Ruhl, Rebecca Snyder, Clarice Berry, Eldon Ruhl and Joan Kocmick.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Ruhl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.