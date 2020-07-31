You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William L. Foley Jr.
View Comments
ANDALUSIA

William L. Foley Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
William L. Foley Jr.

August 4, 1949-July 29, 2020

ANDALUSIA — William L. Foley Jr., 70, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Private graveside service will be held at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia, or to the Bethany Home.

Bill was born on Aug. 4, 1949, in Rock Island, the son of William L. and Violet (Schmerbach) Foley. He married Mary Hannam on April 3, 1976, in Andalusia. He retired from the Local Union 25, Plumbers and Pipefitters. Bill enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping and being on the river. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, Andalusia; daughters, Erin (Adam) Phair, Englewood, Ohio, and Shannon (Brian) Nielsen, Milan; and grandchildren, Alana, Levi, Gavin, Alli, Connor, Bailey and Caden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Foley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News