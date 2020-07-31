× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 4, 1949-July 29, 2020

ANDALUSIA — William L. Foley Jr., 70, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Private graveside service will be held at Andalusia Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Andalusia, or to the Bethany Home.

Bill was born on Aug. 4, 1949, in Rock Island, the son of William L. and Violet (Schmerbach) Foley. He married Mary Hannam on April 3, 1976, in Andalusia. He retired from the Local Union 25, Plumbers and Pipefitters. Bill enjoyed everything outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, camping and being on the river. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary, Andalusia; daughters, Erin (Adam) Phair, Englewood, Ohio, and Shannon (Brian) Nielsen, Milan; and grandchildren, Alana, Levi, Gavin, Alli, Connor, Bailey and Caden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left to Bill's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Foley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.