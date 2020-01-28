May 24, 1938-January 22, 2020

CORDOVA — William L. “Bill” Shrum, 81, of Cordova, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lusk Cemetery, Albany, Ill.. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Bill was born May 24, 1938, in Ellington, Mo., a son of Claude and Pansy (Burns) Shrum. He married Karen A. Glazier on June 3, 1961, in Morrison, Ill. Bill retired from John Deere Harvester in East Moline. As a youth he worked alongside his Dad and brothers harvesting timber and working at a sawmill. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing from his boat on the Mississippi River. Bill also enjoyed drinking coffee or having a beverage with his buddies.

Surviving are his daughter, Cheryl Shrum; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Jen Shrum; grandson, Lowden Shrum; stepgrandson, Trey DeMeyer, all of Cordova; siblings, Ronald (Myrt) Shrum, Claudette Shrum, Kay Tucker and Frances Wright, all of southern Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen, in 2017; a daughter, Annette, in infancy; siblings; and a niece. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

