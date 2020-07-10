× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 6, 1927-July 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — On Tuesday, July 8, 2020, William Junior Wadsworth, 93, loving husband and father of four children, passed away with his daughter and son by his side, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island where he was a charter member. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island . Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the church to use towards the refinishing of the 20 pews in the St. Pius X Perpetual Adoration Chapel.

William (Bill) Wadsworth, of Rock Island, was born May 6, 1927, in Rural Township, the son of William and Lillie Arp Wadsworth. He was a graduate of Sherrard High School. He married the former Margaret Van Ooteghem Aug. 14, 1948, at Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

He worked as a machine operator at Bear Mfg. Co., Rock Island for 18 years and then at the Rock Island Arsenal as an artillery hydro-pneumatic systems mechanic leader for 24 years, retiring from the Arsenal in May 1989.