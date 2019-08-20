September 4, 1935-August 19, 2019
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for William “Jack” Schmidt, 83, of Bettendorf, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday (today) at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Mr. Schmidt died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline, Ill., surrounded by family.
Jack was born Sept. 4, 1935, in Davenport, the son of William and Margareth Schwegler Schmidt. He grew up on a farm near Long Grove, Iowa, and was a graduate of DeWitt High School Class of 1954. He married MaryAnn Lake on Nov. 1, 1969, in Moline.
Jack managed several service stations in the Quad-City area over the years, retiring from O'Reilly Auto Parts, Davenport.
Survivors include his wife, MaryAnn; son, Eric (Angie) Schmidt, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Collin Moore, Haley Moore and Owen Schmidt; great-grandson, Malakai Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Martin Schmidt.
