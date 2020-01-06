William J. Mathias
View Comments
SILVIS

William J. Mathias

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
William J. Mathis

January 4, 1959-January 5, 2020

SILVIS — William J. Mathias, 61, of Silvis, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bill was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Moline, the son of Charles and Jeanette Hoeg Mathias. He married Korina Kindelsperger on Sept. 2, 2017, in Port Byron. Bill worked as a maintenance director for Riverdale School District. He enjoyed fishing and helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Korina; daughter, Ashley (Philip) Vernau; stepchildren Jenny (Kevin) Glackin, TJ (Beth) Zaragoza, Joshua (Jamie) Mathis, Jedediah (Sue) Mathis, and Kaylynn (Nick) Meyers; grandchildren Matteus, Etienne, Riley, Ava, Kinsley, Ethan, Liam, Corbin, Brayden, Cameron and Georgia; siblings Robin Schmidt, Chuck (Lynette) Mathis, Debbie (Rick) Armstrong, Tom Mathis and Wes Mathis; and his stepfather, Fred Blake.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Blake, and his father, Charles.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Mathias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News