January 4, 1959-January 5, 2020

SILVIS — William J. Mathias, 61, of Silvis, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bill was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Moline, the son of Charles and Jeanette Hoeg Mathias. He married Korina Kindelsperger on Sept. 2, 2017, in Port Byron. Bill worked as a maintenance director for Riverdale School District. He enjoyed fishing and helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Korina; daughter, Ashley (Philip) Vernau; stepchildren Jenny (Kevin) Glackin, TJ (Beth) Zaragoza, Joshua (Jamie) Mathis, Jedediah (Sue) Mathis, and Kaylynn (Nick) Meyers; grandchildren Matteus, Etienne, Riley, Ava, Kinsley, Ethan, Liam, Corbin, Brayden, Cameron and Georgia; siblings Robin Schmidt, Chuck (Lynette) Mathis, Debbie (Rick) Armstrong, Tom Mathis and Wes Mathis; and his stepfather, Fred Blake.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Blake, and his father, Charles.

