William Geyer

A private burial will be held at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the family for grandchildren’s education fund. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family. To honor his memory, the family is hosting a drive-by procession at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11 a.m.

William was born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Paul and Loween (Conklin) Geyer. He married Margo Johnson on June 20, 1973. He graduated Moline High School in 1962. William served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Hood Army Hospital in Killeen, Texas, as an E5, Orthopedic Specialist. He was a graduate of Murray State University in 1970. William worked at John Deere Harvester Works since 1966 and was an active employee upon death. In his free time, he took an active role in his family’s sporting and academic events. He was an avid sports fan, that enjoyed working on at-home projects and was always willing to help others.