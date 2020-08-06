× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 17, 1938-August 4, 2020

MOLINE — William “Gene” Burrows, 82, of Moline, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Rock Island.

Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service at 10. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Gene was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Rector, Ark., son of William Brewer and Kitty Mae (Wright) Burrows. On Sept. 13, 1958, in Brimfield, Ill., he married Shirley Sollenberger, who survives.

He was a carman for several railroad lines, including the Soo Line, Burlington Northern, Rock Island, and CP Rail. After retiring from the I & M Rail Link railroad, Gene worked for the car dealerships Mill's Chevrolet and Highland Toyota, transporting cars. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, and was very active in archery. His love of trains was enhanced by his collection of much railroad memorabilia.