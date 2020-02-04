January 28, 1947-February 3, 2020

MOLINE — William G. Stock, 73, of Moline passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at Unity Point Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 12pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Salvation Army or River Bend Food Bank.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William was born January 28, 1947 in Beaumont, TX, the son of William and Eileen (Binge) Stock. He married Diane H. Pierce on May 29, 1970 in Moline.

William worked at International Harvester, East Moline and later as an H-VAC Tech.

He enjoyed watching wrestling, coin collecting, loved nature documentaries and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; children, Laura (Brett) Michna, Metamora, IL and Gina (Jared “Scott”) Glassford, Moline; grandchildren, Cole, Cade, Teague Michna and Charlotte Glassford; sisters, Connie (Rick) Anderson, Galva, IL and Bonnie Rogers, Galva, IL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Claire Glassford, brother, Dwight Stock and brother-in-law, Jim Rogers.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Stock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.