June 30, 1938-March 18, 2020

CLEVELAND — William F. Herr, 81, of Cleveland, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Funeral services will be 10am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Friday at the funeral home. A private family rosary will be prayed. We encourage only family and close family friends to attend. Anyone with visible signs of illness will not be allowed to attend the visitation or service. Private inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Alleman High School, St. Jude Children's Hospital or Alzheimer's Association.

William was born June 30, 1938 in Galesburg, IL, the son of Harold and Catherine (Stever) Herr. He married Marcia A. Hedstrom on June 27, 1959 at St. Mary's Church, Moline.

William attended Alleman High School. He worked at Case I.H. as a Skilled Trades Welder retiring in 1993 after 34 years.

William was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Colona where he was a Eucharistic Minister and Administered communion to the sick and infirmed. He enjoyed fishing, camping, working in his yard (known for his tree trimming), dancing, singing and playing drums in a band.