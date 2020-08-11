William DeCoster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 20, 1943 - August 9, 2020

MOLINE -- William A. DeCoster, 77, of Moline, passed away Sunday August 9, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rick Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1pm Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Private burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials can be made to National Park Foundation.

William was born April 20, 1943, in Moline, the son of Fred and Helen (Meire) DeCoster. He married Mary Kay Glynn Kochuyt on October 15, 1977, in Moline. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2012.

William worked for Bi State Planning, Rock Island, for 9 years and then later for EPI Interiors and Friendship Manor, retiring in 1996.

William was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church, where he served as an usher, Catholic Order of Foresters, Sacred Heart Court 1691. Bill was active in TEC, Cursillo and Christian Family Movement. He was active in the Boy Scout Troop 109 as a member, a leader, and a mentor. He loved backpacking, biking, camping and the great outdoors.