December 19, 1981-January 30, 2020

COLONA — William Daniel VanDine passed away in his home Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and there will be no services. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

William was preceded in death by his mother, Susan VanDine, and leaves behind his father, Richard VanDine; his sister, Melinda Woldridge; his niece, Lauren; and nephew, Christian. May he rest in peace.

