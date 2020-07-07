× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 17, 1957-July 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — William D. “Bill” Bogart Jr., 62, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

Services are noon Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services. Masks and social distancing will be required. Military honors will be presented by Moline American Legion Post 246. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Moline, the son of William Sr. and Lanora A. (Butler) Bogart. He married Linda Synan on July 8, 1978, in Rock Island. She died Feb. 11, 2017. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He worked as a parts clerk for CharNor Manufacturing in Milan for the past 24 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and guns. He was very intelligent and was a jack of all trades.