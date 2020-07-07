October 17, 1957-July 5, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — William D. “Bill” Bogart Jr., 62, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.
Services are noon Thursday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services. Masks and social distancing will be required. Military honors will be presented by Moline American Legion Post 246. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bill was born Oct. 17, 1957, in Moline, the son of William Sr. and Lanora A. (Butler) Bogart. He married Linda Synan on July 8, 1978, in Rock Island. She died Feb. 11, 2017. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked as a parts clerk for CharNor Manufacturing in Milan for the past 24 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, and guns. He was very intelligent and was a jack of all trades.
Bill is survived by two sons, Anthony (Meryl Norton) Bogart, and Derek (Amy Engesser) Bogart, both of Rock Island; four grandchildren, Kallee Bowling, Ashton Bogart, Jordan Bowling, and Bailey Carns; his father, William D. Bogart Sr. of Rock Island; and sisters-in-law, Rhonda (Valentino) Bernal and Debbie Torrence. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; mother, Lanora; and brother, Jon Bogart.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
