× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 5, 1933-May 30, 2020

ALEDO — William Charles Ives, age 87, a native of Aledo, Illinois, formerly of Hinsdale, Illinois, and residing in Chapel Hill, N.C., died peacefully on May 30, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born on February 5, 1933, in Galesburg, Ill., to Dale Gilbert and Anna Grace Ives, Bill was educated in the Aledo schools where he excelled academically and won nine varsity letters in football, basketball and track. He received his BA degree from Knox College, graduating cum laude, was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and played on three Midwest Conference Championship golf teams. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1960.

While at Knox and with his lifelong friend, the late Craig E. Lovitt of Galesburg, he took a then unprecedented five-week trip to Russia in 1954, a journey that received wide national media coverage and about which they both wrote and spoke extensively.

Bill served in the U. S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Although trained as an infantry officer, he joined the U.S. Army's Counter Intelligence Corps as a Special Agent and a Field Office Commander in Giessen, Germany. He was always proud of his military service and the many lessons he learned from it.