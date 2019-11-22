March 9, 1940-November 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — William Carlos Mitchell, 79, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III will officiate. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, 1902 3rd Ave., East Moline. There will be a one hour visitation at the church prior to services.
William was born March 9, 1940, in East St. Louis, Ill., the son of William F. and Evelyn (Cook) Mitchell. William married Hortense Jimison, July 4, 1961, in East St. Louis, Ill. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. William loved the Lord; he came to know the Lord as a young adult. He was a member of Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport, presently Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was a Sunday school teacher and student and a member of the male chorus and brotherhood. He enjoyed helping others, visiting at nursing homes, woodworking, and traveling. He was a great storyteller, songwriter and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Hortense, East Moline; children, Tia (Jimmie) Payne, East Moline, Tracy Edwards, Webster Groves, Mo., Theresa (Ron) Owens, Arlington, Tenn., Trina Mitchell, Mattapan, Mass., and Trevor Mitchell/Makin (Aasiyah) Hamzah, Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Tiarra (Michael), Taylor, Perri, Mitchell, Morgan, Salahudin, and Rukan; great-grandchildren, Aajon, Maite and Aariyah; siblings, Patryce Taylor, Cahokia, Ill., Karen (James) Farley, Cahokia, Debra Parker, Washington D.C., and Deidre (Chris) Smith, Clinton, Md.; aunt, Iola Harrington, Swansea, Ill.; and a host of family and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Eather Mitchell; brother, Kevin; infant sister; and son, Todd Mitchell.
Condolences at sullivanellisltd.com.