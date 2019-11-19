March 9, 1940-November 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — William Carlos Mitchell, 79, of East Moline, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 919-6th Avenue, Rock Island. The Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III will officiate. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. There will be a one-hour visitation at the church prior to services.
William was born March 9, 1940, in East St. Louis, Ill., the son of William F. and Evelyn (Cook) Mitchell. William married Hortense Jimison on July 4, 1961, in East St. Louis, Ill. He worked as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. William loved the Lord; he came to know the Lord as a young adult. He was a member of Progressive Baptist Church, Davenport presently Second Baptist Church, Rock Island. He was a Sunday school teacher and student; a member of the male chorus and brotherhood. He enjoyed helping others, visiting at nursing homes, woodworking and traveling. He was a great storyteller, songwriter and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Hortense, East Moline; children: Tia (Jimmie) Payne, East Moline, Tracy Edwards, Webster Groves, Mo., Theresa (Ron) Owens, Arlington, Tenn., Trina Mitchell, Mattapan, Mass., and Trevor Mitchell/Makin (Aasiyah) Hamzah, Arlington, Texas; grandchildren: Tiarra (Michael), Taylor, Perri, Mitchell, Morgan, Salahudin and Rukan; great-grandchildren: Aajon, Maite and Aariyah; siblings: Patryce Taylor, Cahokia, Ill., Karen (James) Farley, Cahokia, Ill., Debra Parker, Washington D.C., and Deidre (Chris) Smith, Clinton, Md.; aunt, Iola Harrington, Swansea, Ill.; and a host of family and friends.
William was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Eather Mitchell; brother, Kevin; infant sister; and son, Todd Mitchell.
Condolences at sullivanellisltd.com.