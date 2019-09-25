March 22, 1934-August 20, 2019
GENESEO — William C. Korthals, 85, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Royal Oaks Care Center, Kewanee. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A private inurnment will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the William C. Korthals Memorial Fund.
William was born on March 22, 1934, the son of William F. and Kathryn (Douglas) Korthals, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School. He married Patricia Anderson on Nov. 16, 1952. She preceded him in death on Sept. 18, 2018. Together they were the proud parents of four daughters and two sons. William was an operator at Cleveland Quarry. In his youth, he enjoyed coon hunting and deer hunting. As he grew older, he enjoyed raising livestock on his farm and always had a faithful dog by his side.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving daughters, Donna (Patrick) Patten, Auburn, Calif., Beverly (Scott) Nelson, Atkinson; son, Robert Korthals, Geneseo; seven grandchildren, Thomas (Jennifer) and Timothy Sawyer, Jennifer (Michael) Cottrell, Izaak (Allison) Patten, Elizabeth and Sarah Korthals, and Seth Nelson; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Blair, Geneseo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Patricia; two daughters, Gloria Rhodes and Trisha Edwards; son, Kenneth C. Korthals; brother, James G. Korthals; and sister, Betty L. Korthals.
