William "Bill" L. Winegardner

August 7, 1933-October 6, 2019
GENESEO — William L. “Bill” Winegardner, 86, of Geneseo, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory from 5-7 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be directed to the William Winegardner Memorial Fund
Bill was born Aug. 7, 1933, the son of Ernest and Anne Mae (Aldrich) Winegardner, in Canton, Ill. He attended the Canton School District. He proudly served in the United States Army. Bill married Joan Lovell on Aug. 2, 1958, in Bushnell, Ill. Bill worked for John Deere Plow Planter Works for 30 years as a machinist, retiring in 1988. He enjoyed collecting coins and fishing. He was an avid LA Dodger fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Joan; daughter, Cathy (Scott) May, Geneseo; sons, Steve (Reba) Winegardner, Geneseo, Greg (Patty) Winegardner, Duncan, Okla., Tim (Tammie) Winegardner, Troy, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ann Mae, and an infant son.