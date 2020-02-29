William “Bill” J. O’Donnell

September 29, 1929- February 28, 2020

MOLINE — William J. “Bill” O'Donnell, 90, of Moline, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Funeral service will be 10 am Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Bill was born September 29, 1929 in Toronto, Canada, the son of William and Agnes (Marley) O'Donnell. He married Irene Roelens on September 4, 1950 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He retired in 1986 from Continental Baking Co., Davenport after 31 years. He was affectionately known as “Bill the Wonder Bread Man”.

Bill was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed photography and playing the piano.