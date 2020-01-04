William 'Bill' H. Flaherty

Born Oct. 13, 1950, in Rock Island, to James and Doris Flaherty, Bill and his eight brothers grew up with strong Midwestern values of honesty, integrity and hard work. He graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island, received his BA from St. Ambrose University and an MBA from University of Portland. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Quinlan Wood, her husband Jeff Wood and grandchildren Willa, Wilder and Finley Wood of Allen, Texas; daughter, Katelyn Flaherty of Paris, France; Ann's sister, Connie Lanham, her husband Rink of Southlake, Texas, and their children Connor, Grace and Luke; Ann's brother, Wade, his wife Jane Adams of Dallas, Texas, and their grandson, Kade; Ann's parents Quincy and Suzanne Adams; and six brothers, Thomas (Nancy) of Rock Island, James of Bellevue, Iowa, John (Glenda) of Coal Valley, Daniel (Diane) of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Patrick (Karen) of Bettendorf; and Brian (Mary) of Rock Island.

Bill was a nationally recognized real estate leader who was involved in some of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's most high-profile developments. From 2011 until 2018, Bill was president of Rosewood Property Company, managing the substantial real estate investments of the Caroline Hunt Trust Estate including major developments in North Texas and San Antonio. In 1990, Flaherty became a partner at Los Angeles-based Maguire Partners where he helped develop the master-planned Solana campus in Southlake and Westlake. He later rejoined Maguire as corporate senior vice president for leasing in 2004 and was responsible for the REIT's 30 million square feet nationally including some of the most significant projects in Los Angeles County. Bill was committed to the real estate community in Dallas, Los Angeles and nationally. He was active with the Real Estate Council, Urban Land Institute, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Commercial Real Estate Development Association where he served as president of the Southern California chapter. Bill joined the Salesmanship Club of Dallas in 1988 and spent every spring on the golf course for the Byron Nelson. He served as a tournament vice chairman five times and was currently a member of Salesmanship Club of Dallas Charitable Golf board. Bill served as a member of the Momentous Institute board of directors and was chairman in 2013. And, he was elected to the board of the Salesmanship Club (the “Big Board”) for five terms. Bill was a creative, imaginative and committed servant leader whose life was driven by his love for his family and his faith.