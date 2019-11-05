{{featured_button_text}}
William “Bill” Bruce

June 1, 1935 - November 4, 2019

MOLINE — William “Bill” Bruce, 84, of Moline, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home.

On Friday, Nov. 8, a Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 1608 – 13th Street, Moline, at 9:30 a.m. Burial, with Masonic Services followed by Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post 246, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Then, a visitation for family and friends will take place at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline from 4 until 6 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Seton School or to Sacred Heart Church.

Bill was born June 1, 1935, in Lake Bruce, Ind., to James and Alma (Edlin) Bruce. On Jan. 27, 1962, in Gary, Ind., he married Peggy Brown, who survives.

Bill served in the U.S. Army, and was employed by American Family Insurance for over 32 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Scottish Rite, Doric, Grotto, High-12 Club and was a recipient of the DeMolay Legion of Honor Award.

In addition to his wife, Peggy, survivors include his daughter, Linda Bruce, of Milan, Ill.; son, Mike Bruce, of Moline; and brother, John (Becky) Bruce, of Winamac, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

